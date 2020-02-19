The Hornets are 12-20 in Eastern Conference play. Charlotte has a 13-36 record when allowing more than 100 points.

The teams meet for the fourth time this season. The Hornets won 83-73 in the last matchup on Dec. 13. Devonte’ Graham led Charlotte with 16 points, and LaVine led Chicago with 12 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: LaVine leads the Bulls averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers and scoring 25.3 points per game while shooting 38.5 percent from beyond the arc. Cristiano Felicio has averaged 6.5 rebounds and added 5.3 points per game over the last 10 games for Chicago.

Graham is averaging 18.1 points, 3.6 rebounds and 7.8 assists for the Hornets. Malik Monk has averaged 17.3 points and collected 3.6 rebounds while shooting 46.8 percent over the last 10 games for Charlotte.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulls: 3-7, averaging 109.6 points, 41.8 rebounds, 24.7 assists, 9.3 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.9 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.9 points on 51.8 percent shooting.

Hornets: 3-7, averaging 99.2 points, 43.9 rebounds, 23 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.1 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.6 points on 46.5 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Bulls: Denzel Valentine: day to day (hamstring), Daniel Gafford: day to day (right ankle sprain), Wendell Carter Jr.: out (ankle), Kris Dunn: out (knee), Otto Porter Jr.: out (left foot), Lauri Markkanen: out (ankle).

Hornets: Cody Martin: day to day (nose/concussion), Terry Rozier: day to day (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.