Chicago finished 22-43 overall with an 8-23 record on the road a season ago. The Bulls averaged 23.2 assists per game on 39.6 made field goals last season.
The teams match up Friday for the first time this season.
INJURIES: Thunder: Darius Bazley: day to day (ankle), Al Horford: out (rest), Ty Jerome: out (left ankle), Trevor Ariza: out (personal).
Bulls: Ryan Arcidiacono: out (health and safety protocols), Tomas Satoransky: out (health and safety protocols), Lauri Markkanen: out (health and safety protocols), Otto Porter Jr.: day to day (back), Chandler Hutchison: out (self isolating).
