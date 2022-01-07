Wizards: G Aaron Holiday appeared in his first game since Dec. 26 after clearing health and safety protocols. ... F Davis Bertans (sprained left foot) was unavailable after leaving Wednesday’s 114-111 loss to Houston. Coach Wes Unseld Jr. said the injury “didn’t seem too significant” and hopes to have him available for Sunday’s game at Orlando. ... Unseld hopes to have F Rui Hachimura and F Montrezl Harrell, who have cleared health and safety protocols, join the team on Saturday.