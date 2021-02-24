LaVine, named an All-Star reserve Tuesday night, made 14 of 21 shots in his 16th game this season with at least 30 points. The dynamic guard was selected by Minnesota in the first round of the 2014 draft and spent three seasons with the Timberwolves before he was traded to the Bulls in June 2017.

AD

Minnesota lost for the 10th time in 11 games despite a gutsy second-half rally while playing for the second straight night. New coach Chris Finch is winless in two games since taking over after Ryan Saunders was fired Sunday night.

AD

Malik Beasley scored 25 points for the Timberwolves, and Karl-Anthony Towns had 24 points and eight rebounds. Anthony Edwards added 21 points, and Jarred Vanderbilt matched his career high with 16.

Minnesota was down 119-116 when veteran guard Ricky Rubio was fouled by White on a 3-point try with 4.9 seconds remaining. Rubio calmly made all three foul shots and LaVine missed a 3 as time expired, sending the game to overtime.

AD

Chicago then opened overtime with a 7-0 run. LaVine capped the spurt with a 3-pointer, making it 126-119 with 3:27 left.

White made two free throws with 15.1 seconds remaining to help the Bulls hold on.

Minnesota trailed by 14 early in the second half, but Towns had 15 points in the third quarter and Josh Okogie’s layup trimmed Chicago’s lead to 98-97 with 8:59 left in the fourth.

AD

TIP-INS

Timberwolves: Jarrett Culver (left ankle sprain) missed his 17th straight game. The No. 6 overall pick in the 2019 draft was listed as probable.

Bulls: F Lauri Markkanen (sprained right shoulder) isn’t expected to return until after the All-Star break. He got hurt during a 123-119 loss at Orlando on Feb. 5. “He makes progress, but he has not done anything contact-wise,” coach Billy Donovan said. “He’s done nothing that at this point in time would show us that he’s going to be back within the next week.”

AD

UP NEXT

Timberwolves: At Washington on Saturday night. The Timberwolves lost 130-109 to the Wizards on Jan. 1.

Bulls: Host the Phoenix Suns on Friday night.

___

Jay Cohen can be reached at https://twitter.com/jcohenap

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports