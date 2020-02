“We’re obviously still looking, getting opinions that are out there,” Saunders said Thursday. “You want to make the best decisions possible for himself, and also for the organization.”

Towns missed 15 games earlier this season with a left knee injury. His latest setback came in the aftermath of the whirlwind week leading to the trade deadline that landed guard D’Angelo Russell, a good friend of Towns. The Russell-Towns pairing re-energized a downtrodden fan base, but the duo has been on the court for only one game together.

Layman, in his first season with Minnesota, was hurt Nov. 18 at Utah. The Timberwolves said Layman will be re-evaluated in one week, meaning he’ll sit out at least four more games. He sounded optimistic about being ready to play after that.

“The toe feels great. It’s just that conditioning part that I need to get back,” Layman said.

The 6-foot-8 Layman was averaging a career-best 10.5 points over the first 14 games, on a career-high 35% shooting from 3-point range.

“I think people saw how big of a difference he was for our group early in the year. His cutting. The way he moved the ball,” Saunders said. “He’s a ball mover on the perimeter, and that can be contagious for a team. And then he’s better defensively than people give him credit for as well. And then also him getting out in the open court, he’s more athletic than you’d think, too. So the way he finishes around the basket, he would add a lot to our group.”

