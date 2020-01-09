The Bucks are 15-4 in road games. Milwaukee scores 118.9 points and has outscored opponents by 11.8 points per game.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Buddy Hield leads the Kings scoring 20.4 points per game and averaging 5.1 rebounds and 3.1 assists. De’Aaron Fox has averaged 17.4 points and totaled 3.4 rebounds while shooting 49.0 percent over the last 10 games for Sacramento.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is averaging 30.2 points, 12.8 rebounds and 5.5 assists for the Bucks. Khris Middleton has averaged 2.2 made 3-pointers and scored 20.4 points over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 3-7, averaging 110.3 points, 45.5 rebounds, 22.4 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.3 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.5 points on 45.2 percent shooting.

Bucks: 8-2, averaging 113.9 points, 52.6 rebounds, 26.1 assists, seven steals and 8.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.7 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 104.6 points on 40.2 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Kings: Richaun Holmes: day to day (shoulder), Marvin Bagley III: day to day (foot), Bogdan Bogdanovic: day to day (ankle/illness).

Bucks: George Hill: day to day (illness).

