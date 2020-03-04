King James stands as the youngest old man in a sport brimming with twentysomethings who are just about ready to challenge the throne. As the premier NBA superstar, he legitimizes them with his praise and advice, and he does so more willingly than any other legend of his rarefied caliber ever has while still competing. Bill Russell was fierce until the end. Michael Jordan was untouchable. Before his last few seasons, Kobe Bryant was icy.

James always has been the fun one, the life of the party, the ambassador who sees himself as more than an athlete. So he’ll hug Zion Williamson, laugh with Luka Doncic and anoint Jayson Tatum “special.” And if you dislike that his mentorship doesn’t include the cold shoulder and tough love of his predecessors, well, he has some harsh words for you.

Said James: “Anybody that says, ‘LeBron, why would he do that while he’s playing? He’s showing signs of weakness. He’s buddy-buddy with these guys he’s going against.’ Tell ’em to kiss my a--. With a smile, too.”

I’m not sure if we’re supposed to smile while relaying this message, or if James wants his critics to smile while smooching his behind. Either is fine, I suppose.

It should be considered a wonderful thing that James, who has been the face of the sport for a decade, is a connector. When he retires — likely sometime within the next five years — the transition will be smoother than, say, the post-Jordan era because he’s not creating the sense that he carries the game. The NBA, at least aesthetically, is in a better place than when Jordan retired (for the second of three times) in 1998. James figures to amplify that point in a manner that Jordan could not. Despite James’s unique gifts and jaw-dropping interpretation of the game, it will be easier to get over him because there are plenty of successor candidates, and James will celebrate them.

“It’s just my responsibility,” James said recently. “No one told me to do that. You see all these guys, these young guys. You know, the league is in a very good place, and if I’m able to give my wisdom of the game, pass it down while I’m playing or after I’m playing, I feel like it’s my job.”

But it’s just as important that he makes them pry the torch from his strong hands. Make no mistake, James is still gripping it tightly. He’s not ready to be some kind of GOAT emeritus, and you can tell by the way he plays against those precocious stars. It’s no coincidence that perhaps his best two games this season have come recently against Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans. James has been on his game against Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks. He saved some highlights for Trae Young, for Ja Morant and for Nikola Jokic.

On Friday, he leads the Los Angeles Lakers against Milwaukee for a marquee late-season game versus the greatest threat to his crown from the 25-and-under crowd: Giannis Antetokounmpo. The Greek Freak is a throwback competitor. He has become a James Harden antagonist. He doesn’t do much fraternizing with other superstars. He doesn’t even like training with other great players in the offseason.

Antetokounmpo is also the reigning MVP and the overwhelming favorite to be a repeat winner. But James, a four-time MVP and three-time champion, is still widely hailed as the best player in the game because longevity and transcendence matters in that discussion. With the Bucks and Lakers leading the Eastern and Western conferences, it’s possible that this game will be a preview of the NBA Finals — and the Greek Freak’s ultimate opportunity to unseat James and stand atop the entire league.

Friday’s game might also be an indicator of how difficult it will be for James to win a title with the Lakers. The young dogs are coming, and he has some peers — most notably, Kawhi Leonard, Paul George and the Los Angeles Clippers — who are hungry, too. It’s quite possible the Lakers’ playoff run proceeds like this: first round against Morant’s Memphis Grizzlies or Williamson’s Pelicans; second round against Harden, Russell Westbrook and the Houston Rockets; an epic battle for L.A. in the conference finals; and a showdown with Giannis and the Bucks in the Finals. If not the Bucks, there’s the defending champion Toronto Raptors, who have a 25-year-old Pascal Siakam eager to acquire superstar status. Or the Boston Celtics, full of gifted youth and led by Tatum, who just turned 22.

For all that James has accomplished in 17 seasons, his teams seldom have dominated for a prolonged period. There have always been superpowers getting in the way. The Big Three Celtics. The San Antonio Spurs’ dynasty. The “light-years ahead” Golden State Warriors. James has been the defining player of an era without leading the defining team, which is rather novel for a face of the NBA. With Anthony Davis, who turns 27 next week, now on his side, James has a chance to end with glory and possibly convince more people that he’s at least as great as Jordan. But he’ll have to go through multiple players who could be the next him.

It’s a fitting challenge for a legend who has made himself so accessible. It’s great for the NBA now and in the future. In this modern age of easy engagement through technology and heavy overexposure, James is the quintessential superstar because he manages to be so revered yet relatable. But does that make him more vulnerable?

James, whose friend Rich Paul runs Klutch Sports Group and represents some of the players he has mentored, told a funny story about rookies Darius Garland and Darius Bazley visiting his house last summer. They related more to his children and made him and his wife, Savannah, feel old.

“One of them said, ‘Thank you, Auntie Savannah,’ ” James recalled. “She didn’t like that because, you know, my wife has been 21 for the last 20 years.”

Oh, the disrespect of youth. It’s all hilarious until one of them yanks away a capstone championship.

It’s going to happen at some point. How soon depends on whether James’s kindness has a disarming effect. Or maybe the sly old man has saved a few of the cheat codes for a last hurrah.