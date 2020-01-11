Vogel said forward Anthony Davis, who leads the Lakers with 27.1 points per game, is a game-time decision with a gluteus maximus contusion. He also missed the game against Dallas.
Vogel also said guard Danny Green will sit out with a sore right hip. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Rajon Rondo will start in the slots vacated by James and Green.
The short-handed Lakers face a Thunder team that has won 11 of 13 games and rolled past the Houston Rockets on Thursday night.
