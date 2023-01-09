LeBron James ruled out against Nuggets with sore left ankle

DENVER — The Los Angeles Lakers have ruled out LeBron James for Monday night’s game against the Denver Nuggets due to a sore left ankle.
The 18-time All-Star has won the weekly award 66 times in his career, including on five occasions with the Lakers.
James, 38, is closing in on a milestone, sitting just 35 points away from joining Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as members of the NBA’s 38,000-point club.
The Lakers were already without Anthony Davis because of a right foot stress injury, and forward Troy Brown Jr. was ruled out with a strained left quadriceps.
