The Clippers figure to run the point by committee. Reggie Jackson has been reliable throughout the season and Patrick Beverley is back from an injury. They’ve also got Rajon Rondo, acquired in a midseason trade to provide an experienced veteran who acts as an assistant coach when he’s on the sideline. Whoever shows the ability to slow down Doncic (”the head of the snake,” according to Clippers coach Tyronn Lue) will get the most minutes.