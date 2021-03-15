The Mavericks are 11-11 against Western Conference opponents. Dallas is ninth in the Western Conference at limiting opponent scoring, allowing only 111.9 points while holding opponents to 46.1% shooting.

The Clippers are 15-8 in Western Conference play. Los Angeles is the league leader in 3-point percentage, shooting 41.7% as a team from downtown this season. Marcus Morris leads them shooting 45.9% from 3-point range.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Mavericks won 124-73 in the last matchup on Dec. 27. Doncic led Dallas with 24 points, and Paul George led LA with 15 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Doncic is averaging 28.2 points, 8.4 rebounds and 9.1 assists for the Mavericks. Jalen Brunson is shooting 56.0% and averaging 15.8 points over the last 10 games for Dallas.

Leonard leads the Clippers averaging 26.6 points and collecting 6.3 rebounds. George is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers and scoring 18.5 points over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mavericks: 7-3, averaging 109.8 points, 44.4 rebounds, 21.7 assists, 5.5 steals and five blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.4 points on 43.9% shooting.

Clippers: 4-6, averaging 114.6 points, 44.8 rebounds, 24.3 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.1 points on 49.1% shooting.

INJURIES: Mavericks: Tyrell Terry: day to day (illness), James Johnson: day to day (personal).

Clippers: Patrick Beverley: out (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.