The Grizzlies are 8-14 in Western Conference play. Memphis averages 45.1 rebounds per game and is 4-12 when opponents grab more rebounds.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Clippers won 121-119 in the last matchup on Nov. 27. Lou Williams led Los Angeles with 24 points, and Jonas Valanciunas led Memphis with 30 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Williams leads the Clippers with 6.2 assists and scores 19.1 points per game. Leonard has averaged 5.7 rebounds and added 20.9 points per game over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Ja Morant leads the Grizzlies averaging 6.5 assists while scoring 17.6 points per game. Brandon Clarke is shooting 65.2 percent and has averaged 14.4 points over the last 10 games for Memphis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Clippers: 6-4, averaging 116.2 points, 45.1 rebounds, 23.2 assists, 8.6 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.2 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.9 points on 45.7 percent shooting.

Grizzlies: 5-5, averaging 116.9 points, 45 rebounds, 29.7 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 49.6 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117 points on 47.8 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Clippers: Patrick Beverley: out (wrist sprain).

Grizzlies: None listed.

