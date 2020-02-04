The Clippers have gone 21-5 at home. Los Angeles is 16-4 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 15.1 turnovers per game.

The Heat are 12-12 in road games. Miami has a 27-14 record when giving up over 100 points.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Clippers won 122-117 in the last matchup on Jan. 24. Leonard led Los Angeles with 33 points, and Jimmy Butler led Miami with 20 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Leonard is averaging 27.4 points and 7.6 rebounds for the Clippers. Montrezl Harrell has averaged 18.4 points and 5.8 rebounds while shooting 55.6 percent over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Duncan Robinson leads the Heat averaging 3.4 made 3-pointers while scoring 12.2 points per game and shooting 43.9 percent from beyond the arc. Bam Adebayo has averaged 6.1 assists and scored 15.4 points over the last 10 games for Miami.

LAST 10 GAMES: Clippers: 8-2, averaging 115.1 points, 49.1 rebounds, 24.5 assists, 6.1 steals and five blocks per game while shooting 45.3 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.6 points on 42.4 percent shooting.

Heat: 7-3, averaging 114.5 points, 44 rebounds, 25.2 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.2 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.5 points on 43.5 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Clippers: None listed.

Heat: Tyler Herro: day to day (right foot), Justise Winslow: out (back).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.