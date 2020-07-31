The Clippers are 27-15 in Western Conference games. Los Angeles is 29-8 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Pelicans are 17-26 against Western Conference opponents. New Orleans is the worst team in the Western Conference shooting 37.2% from 3-point range.

The Clippers won the last meeting between these two squads 133-130 on Jan. 18. Leonard scored 39 points to help lead Los Angeles to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Leonard is averaging 26.9 points, 7.2 rebounds, five assists and 1.8 steals for the Clippers. Paul George is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers and 17.1 points over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Derrick Favors leads the Pelicans with 9.8 rebounds and averages 9.1 points. Lonzo Ball is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers and 14 points over the last 10 games for New Orleans.

LAST 10 GAMES: Clippers: 7-3, averaging 116.1 points, 45.6 rebounds, 23.3 assists, 6.5 steals and four blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.5 points on 43.0% shooting.

Pelicans: 5-5, averaging 117.3 points, 49.2 rebounds, 30.4 assists, 9.1 steals and four blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.3 points on 45.8% shooting.

INJURIES: Clippers: Montrezl Harrell: out (personal), Lou Williams: out (self isolating).

Pelicans: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.