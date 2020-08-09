The Nets are 11-13 in non-conference games. Brooklyn is second in the NBA with 48 rebounds per game. Jarrett Allen leads the Nets with 9.5.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Leonard is averaging 26.9 points, 7.2 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 1.8 steals for the Clippers. Paul George is averaging 22.5 points and 5.2 rebounds while shooting 49.0% over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Garrett Temple is averaging 10.1 points for the Nets. Chris Chiozza is averaging 3.8 assists and 9.7 points over the last 10 games for Brooklyn.

LAST 10 GAMES: Clippers: 7-3, averaging 118.9 points, 45.3 rebounds, 21.3 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.9 points on 44.4% shooting.

Nets: 7-3, averaging 115 points, 46.1 rebounds, 25 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.6 points on 46.6% shooting.

INJURIES: Clippers: Patrick Beverley: day to day (calf), Montrezl Harrell: day to day (personal).

Nets: Jamal Crawford: out (hamstring), Joe Harris: day to day (groin), Jarrett Allen: day to day (ankle), Caris LeVert: day to day (rest).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.