The Thunder are 11-10 in conference matchups. Oklahoma City is 3-11 against opponents with a winning record.

The Clippers are 14-6 in Western Conference play. Los Angeles is the Western Conference leader with 48 rebounds per game led by Leonard averaging 7.8.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Clippers won 90-88 in the last matchup on Nov. 18. Montrezl Harrell led Los Angeles with 28 points, and Chris Paul led Oklahoma City with 22 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Paul is shooting 47.5 percent and averaging 16.2 points. Dennis Schroder has averaged 22 points and collected 3.7 rebounds while shooting 51.4 percent over the last 10 games for Oklahoma City.

Leonard has shot 46.1 percent and is averaging 25.5 points for the Clippers. Paul George has averaged 25.6 points and added 5.7 rebounds while shooting 45.4 percent over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Thunder: 7-3, averaging 111.4 points, 42.2 rebounds, 21.1 assists, 6.8 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 49.1 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.4 points on 46.1 percent shooting.

Clippers: 7-3, averaging 116.6 points, 46 rebounds, 23.2 assists, 8.8 steals and four blocks per game while shooting 46.6 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.2 points on 43.9 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Thunder: Andre Roberson: out (knee), Hamidou Diallo: out (elbow).

Clippers: JaMychal Green: day to day (tailbone).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

