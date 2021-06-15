Jazz: NBA Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert was in foul trouble most of the night and finished with 11 points. ... Jordan Clarkson was only 3 of 12 from the field and 2 of 8 on 3-pointers after averaging 5.3 made from beyond the arc in the first three games. ... G Mike Conley remained out due to a right hamstring strain. Coach Quin Snyder did not have an updated timetable on when Conley could return.