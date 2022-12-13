Leonard, George lead Clippers over NBA-best Celtics, 113-93

LOS ANGELES — Paul George scored 26 points, Kawhi Leonard had season highs of 25 points and nine rebounds, and the Los Angeles Clippers beat the NBA-leading Boston Celtics 113-93 on Monday night.
Jaylen Brown scored 21 points to lead the Celtics, who dropped two in a row for just the second time this season. They had won eight of 10, including a loss at Golden State on Saturday. Jayson Tatum added 20 points — well below his 30-point average — and 11 rebounds, and Malcolm Brogdon had 18 points off the bench.
Having the Celtics and their 21-7 record in town drew one of the Clippers’ biggest crowds of the season and created a playoff-like atmosphere. Boston fans showed out in the same colored gear as Marcus Smart’s green-hued hair.
But the Clippers made most of the noise.
Coming off a 2-2 East Coast trip, Los Angeles used a few big runs and solid defense to control the first half and take a 56-47 lead at the break.
Leonard and George came out shooting to start the third. They each hit a 3-pointer while combining for 13 straight points that extended the lead to 69-55. Luke Kennard came off the bench and keyed a 7-0 run late, hitting a 3 before John Wall’s jumper put the Clippers ahead 88-72 going into the fourth.
George and Leonard combined for seven straight points in the fourth and Kennard kept hitting, too, pushing the Clippers’ lead to 104-80.
The biggest roar came when Smart missed a pair of free throws, ensuring fans free chicken sandwiches. Smart finished with three points and five fouls.
George and Leonard were part of the Clippers’ 17-8 spurt in the second. Los Angeles ran off 11 points in a row as part of a 20-3 burst in the first.
TIP-INS
Celtics: Al Horford (personal reasons) is expected to rejoin the team when it returns home this weekend. ... Former Clipper Blake Griffin started in Horford’s place. He picked up a technical foul in the second quarter for grabbing the net.
Clippers: Norman Powell (left groin strain) is progressing well in individual workouts, but there’s no timetable for his return. ... Ivica Zubac was a game-time decision to start after experiencing right groin soreness in Saturday’s game. He had four points, three rebounds and five fouls in 17 minutes.
UP NEXT
Celtics: At the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday in the second game of a back-to-back on Boston’s second-longest road trip of the season.
Clippers: Host the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday in the second of five straight home games.
___
AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports