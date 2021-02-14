Lue had no update on George. He missed his fifth straight game Sunday because of a right foot injury, and was expected to be re-evaluated upon returning to Los Angeles. Lue has described the injury as day-to-day.
The Clippers were without their two superstars for the first two games of the recent six-game trip. They split those games, losing to Atlanta and beating Miami.
___
More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.