The Clippers are 13-10 on the road. Los Angeles leads the Western Conference with 11.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Montrezl Harrell averaging 2.8.

The two teams matchup for the second time this season. The Clippers defeated the Magic 122-95 in their last matchup on Jan. 16. Leonard led Los Angeles with 32 points, and Nikola Vucevic paced Orlando scoring 22 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Markelle Fultz ranks second on the Magic with 4.6 assists and scores 11.8 points per game. Vucevic has averaged 20.3 points and 12 rebounds while shooting 43.0 percent over the last 10 games for Orlando.

Leonard leads the Clippers with 7.5 rebounds and averages 27.3 points. Harrell is shooting 58.4 percent and has averaged 21.2 points over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Magic: 5-5, averaging 105.9 points, 47.4 rebounds, 21.3 assists, 8.5 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.9 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 104.9 points on 45.9 percent shooting.

Clippers: 7-3, averaging 117.2 points, 48.5 rebounds, 24.4 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.9 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114 points on 45.0 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Magic: Jonathan Isaac: out (knee), D.J. Augustin: out (knee), Al-Farouq Aminu: out (right knee).

Clippers: Paul George: day to day (hamstring), Patrick Beverley: day to day (groin).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.