“I just know it’s going to happen,” he said of Leonard and George playing together for the first time.
AD
Leonard has missed five of the Clippers’ 14 games. When he’s been in the lineup, he’s averaging 26.8 points.
George has scored 70 points in just 44 minutes over the past two games since making his season debut after rehabbing from two shoulder operations.
___
More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
AD
AD