The Wizards have gone 17-23 against Eastern Conference opponents. Washington has a 7-20 record against teams above .500.

The Wizards won the last meeting between these two teams 110-106 on Feb. 26. Bradley Beal scored 30 points to help lead Washington to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joe Harris leads the Nets with 2.4 made 3-pointers, and is averaging 13.9 points while shooting 41.1% from beyond the arc. Allen is shooting 71.4% and averaging 9.7 points over the last 10 games for Brooklyn.

Thomas Bryant is averaging 12.1 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.9 assists for the Wizards. Rui Hachimura is averaging 6.2 rebounds and 12.6 points per game over the last 10 games for Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nets: 4-6, averaging 112.9 points, 48 rebounds, 24.8 assists, five steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.7 points on 46.2% shooting.

Wizards: 4-6, averaging 115.8 points, 37.4 rebounds, 23.5 assists, 9.2 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.2 points on 51.0% shooting.

INJURIES: Nets: Jamal Crawford: day to day (conditioning).

Wizards: Garrison Mathews: day to day (personal).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.