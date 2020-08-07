The Kings are 8-17 in non-conference games. Sacramento allows 111.7 points to opponents and has been outscored by 2 points per game.

The Nets won the last meeting between these two teams 116-97 on Nov. 22. Spencer Dinwiddie scored 23 points to help lead Brooklyn to the win.

AD

TOP PERFORMERS: Caris LeVert is shooting 41.5% and averaging 18 points. Joe Harris is averaging 15.3 points and 4.3 rebounds while shooting 48.9% over the last 10 games for Brooklyn.

AD

De’Aaron Fox has shot 47.9% and is averaging 21 points for the Kings. Buddy Hield is averaging 3.3 made 3-pointers and 14.7 points over the last 10 games for Sacramento.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nets: 6-4, averaging 114.4 points, 46.1 rebounds, 25 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.6 points on 46.9% shooting.

Kings: 5-5, averaging 117.3 points, 44.1 rebounds, 24.6 assists, 9.3 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.1 points on 47.9% shooting.

INJURIES: Nets: Jamal Crawford: out (hamstring), Jarrett Allen: day to day (ankle).

Kings: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.