The Trail Blazers are 9-9 in conference games. Portland is 10-4 when outrebounding opponents and averages 44.3 rebounds per game.

The Warriors have gone 9-8 against Western Conference opponents. Golden State is 12-6 against opponents under .500.

The teams square off for the third time this season. The Warriors won the last meeting 137-122 on Jan. 3. Curry scored 62 points to help lead Golden State to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lillard is shooting 44.5% and averaging 29.6 points. Gary Trent Jr. is averaging 3.5 made 3-pointers and 18.5 points over the last 10 games for Portland.

Kelly Oubre Jr. ranks third on the Warriors with 5.9 rebounds and averages 15.5 points. Curry is averaging 4.3 made 3-pointers and scoring 26.3 points over the last 10 games for Golden State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trail Blazers: 6-4, averaging 114.2 points, 43.9 rebounds, 19.8 assists, six steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.4 points on 46.8% shooting.

Warriors: 6-4, averaging 114.3 points, 40.6 rebounds, 30.1 assists, 8.8 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.6 points on 45.4% shooting.

INJURIES: Trail Blazers: Jusuf Nurkic: out (wrist), Harry Giles III: out (calf), Zach Collins: out (ankle), CJ McCollum: out (left foot).

Warriors: Draymond Green: day to day (ankle), Marquese Chriss: out for season (leg), Klay Thompson: out for season (right achilles).

