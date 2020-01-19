The Warriors are 7-25 in Western Conference play. Golden State is 1-3 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Trail Blazers won 122-112 in the last matchup on Dec. 18. Lillard led Portland with 31 points, and D’Angelo Russell led Golden State with 26 points.

AD

TOP PERFORMERS: Lillard is averaging 27.1 points and 4.0 rebounds for the Trail Blazers. Carmelo Anthony has averaged 17.4 points and 6.2 rebounds while shooting 50.4 percent over the last 10 games for Portland.

AD

Russell has shot 42.8 percent and is averaging 23.2 points for the Warriors. Alec Burks has averaged 1.9 made 3-pointers and scored 16.6 points over the last 10 games for Golden State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trail Blazers: 4-6, averaging 108 points, 44.7 rebounds, 19.2 assists, 5.9 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.4 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.7 points on 45.4 percent shooting.

Warriors: 1-9, averaging 103.6 points, 44 rebounds, 26.4 assists, 9.2 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.8 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.9 points on 46.4 percent shooting.

AD

INJURIES: Trail Blazers: Jusuf Nurkic: out (leg fracture), CJ McCollum: day to day (ankle), Skal Labissiere: out (knee), Zach Collins: out (shoulder), Rodney Hood: out for season (leg).

AD

Warriors: Kevon Looney: out (abdominal), Glenn Robinson III: day to day (ankle), Jacob Evans: day to day (face), Klay Thompson: out (left knee acl tear), Draymond Green: day to day (finger), Stephen Curry: out (hand).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.