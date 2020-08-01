The Trail Blazers are 13-11 in non-conference action. Portland allows 115.5 points to opponents and has been outscored by 1.5 points per game.

The Celtics won the last matchup between these two squads 118-106 on Feb. 25. Jayson Tatum scored 36 points to help lead Boston to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Enes Kanter leads the Celtics with 7.6 rebounds and averages 8 points. Tatum is averaging 24.6 points and 6.7 rebounds while shooting 40.2% over the last 10 games for Boston.

Lillard is averaging 28.9 points and 4.3 rebounds for the Trail Blazers. CJ McCollum is averaging 6.9 assists and 29.4 points over the last 10 games for Portland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Celtics: 4-6, averaging 111 points, 46.3 rebounds, 20 assists, 8.3 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.3 points on 44.9% shooting.

Trail Blazers: 5-5, averaging 117.4 points, 43.3 rebounds, 21.8 assists, 7.5 steals and six blocks per game while shooting 49.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.8 points on 45.0% shooting.

INJURIES: Celtics: None listed.

Trail Blazers: Jaylen Adams: day to day (back).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.