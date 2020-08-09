The Trail Blazers are 13-12 in non-conference action. Portland is eighth in the Western Conference with 10.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Hassan Whiteside averaging 3.8.

The 76ers are 14-10 in non-conference action. Philadelphia averages 14.2 turnovers per game and is 24-9 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

AD

The 76ers won the last meeting between these two squads 129-128 on Nov. 2. Al Horford scored 25 points to help lead Philadelphia to the win.

AD

TOP PERFORMERS: Jusuf Nurkic is shooting 47.3% and averaging 19.6 points. Lillard is averaging 3.7 made 3-pointers and 23 points over the last 10 games for Portland.

Joel Embiid leads the 76ers averaging 24 points and has added 12.0 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game. Horford is averaging 4.9 assists and 13.7 points over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trail Blazers: 6-4, averaging 122 points, 44.3 rebounds, 24.9 assists, 7.4 steals and six blocks per game while shooting 49.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.8 points on 45.6% shooting.

AD

76ers: 6-4, averaging 118.3 points, 44.1 rebounds, 25.6 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115 points on 50.2% shooting.

INJURIES: Trail Blazers: Hassan Whiteside: day to day (hip).

76ers: Glenn Robinson III: day to day (hip), Ben Simmons: out (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.