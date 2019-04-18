Portland Trail Blazers (53-29, third in the Western Conference during the regular season) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (49-33, sixth in the Western Conference during the regular season)

Oklahoma City; Friday, 9:30 p.m. EDT

WESTERN CONFERENCE FIRST ROUND: Portland leads series 2-0

BOTTOM LINE: The Portland Trail Blazers visit the Oklahoma City Thunder in the Western Conference first round with a 2-0 lead in the series. The Trail Blazers won the previous meeting 114-94. CJ McCollum scored 33 points to help lead Portland to the win and Paul George totaled 27 points in defeat for Oklahoma City.

The Thunder have gone 27-14 at home. Oklahoma City leads the NBA with 12.6 offensive rebounds per game, led by Steven Adams averaging 4.9.

The Trail Blazers are 6-10 against opponents in the Northwest Division. Portland is 51-23 when scoring more than 100 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: George leads the Thunder with 3.8 made 3-pointers and averages 28 points while shooting 38.6 percent from beyond the arc. Russell Westbrook has averaged 21.7 points and totaled 11.1 rebounds while shooting 44.1 percent over the last 10 games for Oklahoma City.

Damian Lillard leads the Trail Blazers averaging 25.8 points and collecting 4.6 rebounds. Enes Kanter has averaged 15.8 points and collected 10.8 rebounds while shooting 51.7 percent over the last 10 games for Portland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trail Blazers: 8-2, averaging 113.9 points, 49.7 rebounds, 21 assists, 6.7 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.3 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106 points on 44.2 percent shooting.

Thunder: 6-4, averaging 112.1 points, 48.8 rebounds, 25.6 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.9 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.4 points on 46.2 percent shooting.

Thunder Injuries: Hamidou Diallo: out (elbow), Andre Roberson: out (knee).

Trail Blazers Injuries: Enes Kanter: day to day (right hand contusion), Jusuf Nurkic: out for season (leg fracture).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.