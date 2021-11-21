“Any time you get subbed out of the game late, there’s going to be frustration,” Lillard said. “It’s happened a few times over this homestand if teams go small. I told him, ‘I understand why you’re upset.’ I would be more curious if he wasn’t upset. But I told him on both of those fouls that he got, if his man turns the corner, it’s my job to be the help. He’s got to trust that the low man is going to be there.”