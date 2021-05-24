Led by Lillard, Portland is putting on another stellar 3-point display and finished 12 of 18 for the half. The Blazers hit 19 3-pointers in Game 1, which was a franchise-best for a playoff game.
Lillard’s most remarkable shot was when he drained a shot while standing on the Nuggets’ logo near half-court. It was listed as a 37-footer on the play list.
The playoff record for 3-pointers in a game is 11 by Golden State’s Klay Thompson at Oklahoma City on May 28, 2016.
Lillard had 10 3-pointers against Oklahoma City on April 23, 2019.
Denver held a 73-61 lead at halftime.
