The Knicks are 1-9 on the road. New York ranks last in the NBA with 20 assists per game led by Elfrid Payton averaging 4.0.

The teams face off Tuesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lillard leads the Trail Blazers averaging 3.1 made 3-pointers and scoring 26.7 points per game while shooting 35 percent from beyond the arc. Hassan Whiteside has averaged 10.6 rebounds and added 12.7 points per game over the last 10 games for Portland.

Julius Randle leads the Knicks averaging 16.7 points and is adding 8.6 rebounds. Marcus Morris Sr. has averaged 2.6 made 3-pointers and scored 15.3 points over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knicks: 1-9, averaging 101.2 points, 41.6 rebounds, 19.4 assists, 7.6 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.1 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.3 points on 48.1 percent shooting.

Trail Blazers: 4-6, averaging 113 points, 46.2 rebounds, 22.3 assists, 6.1 steals and 6.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.6 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.5 points on 44.6 percent shooting.

Trail Blazers Injuries: Gary Trent Jr.: day to day (hamstring), Jusuf Nurkic: out (leg fracture), Zach Collins: out (left shoulder dislocation), Rodney Hood: out (leg).

Knicks Injuries: Reggie Bullock: out (cervical disc herniation), Wayne Ellington: day to day (achilles).

