The Thunder are 4-7 against Western Conference opponents. Oklahoma City has a 5-1 record against opponents below .500.

The Trail Blazers won the last matchup between these two teams 102-99 on Oct. 30. Lillard scored 23 points to help lead Portland to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hassan Whiteside leads the Trail Blazers with 12.0 rebounds and averages 14.8 points. CJ McCollum has averaged 23.1 points and 5.2 rebounds while shooting 46.3 percent over the last 10 games for Portland.

Chris Paul leads the Thunder averaging 16.2 points and is adding 4.2 rebounds. Steven Adams is shooting 59.3 percent and has averaged 9.3 points over the last 10 games for Oklahoma City.

LAST 10 GAMES: Thunder: 4-6, averaging 106.8 points, 37.8 rebounds, 23.9 assists, 8.4 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.4 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110 points on 48.3 percent shooting.

Trail Blazers: 3-7, averaging 110.1 points, 45.3 rebounds, 21.1 assists, 5.1 steals and 6.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.5 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.3 points on 44.4 percent shooting.

Trail Blazers Injuries: Gary Trent Jr.: day to day (hamstring), Jusuf Nurkic: out (leg fracture), Zach Collins: out (left shoulder dislocation).

Thunder Injuries: Andre Roberson: out (knee), Hamidou Diallo: out (elbow).

