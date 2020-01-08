The Trail Blazers are 3-4 against opponents in the Northwest Division. Portland is the worst team in the Western Conference scoring 43.3 points in the paint per game.

The two teams square off for the second time this season. The Trail Blazers defeated the Timberwolves 113-106 in their last matchup on Dec. 21. Lillard led Portland with 29 points, and Andrew Wiggins paced Minnesota scoring 33 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gorgui Dieng ranks second on the Timberwolves with 5.8 rebounds and averages 7.5 points. Shabazz Napier has averaged 12.6 points and added three rebounds while shooting 37.1 percent over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

Lillard is averaging 26.9 points, 4.2 rebounds and 7.6 assists for the Trail Blazers. Hassan Whiteside is shooting 56.0 percent and has averaged 15.5 points over the last 10 games for Portland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Timberwolves: 4-6, averaging 105.8 points, 47.3 rebounds, 20.7 assists, 10.2 steals and 6.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.7 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106 points on 43.8 percent shooting.

Trail Blazers: 4-6, averaging 110.3 points, 44.4 rebounds, 18.5 assists, 5.3 steals and seven blocks per game while shooting 45.5 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.3 points on 45.6 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Timberwolves: Karl-Anthony Towns: day to day (left knee), Jake Layman: out (toe).

Trail Blazers: Jusuf Nurkic: out (leg fracture), Skal Labissiere: out (knee), Zach Collins: out (shoulder), Rodney Hood: out for season (leg).

