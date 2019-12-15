The Trail Blazers have gone 6-11 against Western Conference opponents. Portland is 4-14 when opponents win the rebound battle and averages 46.3 rebounds per game.

The Suns and Trail Blazers face off Monday for the first time this season.

AD

TOP PERFORMERS: Cameron Johnson ranks second on the Suns with 2.0 made 3-pointers and averages 9.2 points while shooting 40.7 percent from beyond the arc. Dario Saric has averaged 10 rebounds and added 13.8 points per game over the last 10 games for Phoenix.

AD

Lillard is averaging 26.3 points, 4.4 rebounds and 7.5 assists for the Trail Blazers. CJ McCollum has averaged 19.9 points and 3.9 rebounds while shooting 47.5 percent over the last 10 games for Portland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trail Blazers: 5-5, averaging 111.1 points, 46.6 rebounds, 21.3 assists, six steals and 6.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.5 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.4 points on 43.7 percent shooting.

AD

Suns: 3-7, averaging 117.2 points, 43.6 rebounds, 29.7 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.0 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 120 points on 48.1 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Suns: Devin Booker: day to day (forearm).

Trail Blazers: Nassir Little: day to day (back), Jusuf Nurkic: out (leg fracture), Zach Collins: out (left shoulder dislocation), Rodney Hood: out for season (leg).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

AD