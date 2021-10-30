Trail Blazers: The Trail Blazers held a moment of silence for team historian and archivist Chuck Charnquist, who recently died. Charnquist had been a fixture with the Blazers since the team was founded in 1970, and the media room at the Moda Center is named in his honor. ... Powell started for the Blazers after missing two games with a knee injury. ... Portland rebounded from Monday’s loss to the Clippers with a 116-96 victory at home over Memphis on Wednesday night.