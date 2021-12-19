Grizzlies: Ja Morant, out since Nov. 26 with a sprained left knee, was removed from the team’s injury report, but did not play. Morant also returned from the NBA health and safety protocols and is permitted to practice and to be on the bench. Morant was out 12 days with his knee injury before entering protocols. ... The Grizzlies had 10 or more steals for the 11th straight time. The only NBA team with a longer streak was the 1997-98 Boston Celtics, who went 16 consecutive games with 10-plus steals from Feb. 25 to March 29, 1998. . . . Dillon Brooks had his fifth consecutive 20-point game.