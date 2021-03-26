The Trail Blazers are 12-9 on the road. Portland averages 11.4 turnovers per game and is 19-9 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Trail Blazers won the last matchup 106-97 on Feb. 9. Lillard scored 36 points to help lead Portland to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chasson Randle is third on the Magic with 1.0 made 3-pointers, and is averaging 5.5 points while shooting 35.7% from beyond the arc. Michael Carter-Williams is averaging 9.1 points and 3.7 rebounds while shooting 35.6% over the last 10 games for Orlando.

Lillard leads the Trail Blazers averaging 30 points while adding 4.3 rebounds and 7.7 assists per game. Robert Covington is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers and scoring 10.7 points over the last 10 games for Portland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Magic: 2-8, averaging 103.4 points, 45.8 rebounds, 22.5 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.2 points on 45.8% shooting.

Trail Blazers: 6-4, averaging 116.1 points, 40 rebounds, 20.8 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.7 points on 51.5% shooting.

INJURIES: Magic: Gary Harris: out (thigh), Markelle Fultz: out for season (knee), Jonathan Isaac: out for season (knee), Terrence Ross: day to day (knee), Cole Anthony: out (rib).

Trail Blazers: Jusuf Nurkic: out (wrist), Zach Collins: out (ankle).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.