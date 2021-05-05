The Trail Blazers will be permitted to host 1,998 fans at their remaining home games, which is 10% of the capacity of Moda Center. The announcement by the Oregon Health Authority was made one day after Lilliard criticized the state on Twitter for keeping the arena closed to spectators. “Mission accomplished,” Lillard said. “Our record is much better on the road for a good reason. Our fans care, so without them when we came home, it was an empty, dead building.”