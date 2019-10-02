Funk initially joined the Bulls as their radio play-by-play announcer and moved to the TV side. He began his broadcasting career in 1971 calling University of Illinois basketball and football as well as minor league baseball games. He later broadcast Philadelphia 76ers, Kansas City Kings and New Jersey Nets games.

Chairman Jerry Reinsdorf says Funk “will be forever linked to three decades of storied Chicago Bulls basketball.”

