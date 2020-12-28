Minnesota went 19-45 overall and 9-30 in Western Conference action a season ago. The Timberwolves averaged 113.3 points per game last season, 49.2 in the paint, 16.6 off of turnovers and 11 on fast breaks.
The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.
INJURIES: Clippers: Marcus Morris: day to day (knee), Kawhi Leonard: day to day (mouth).
Timberwolves: Karl-Anthony Towns: day to day (left wrist), Jaylen Nowell: out (left calf).
