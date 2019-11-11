Toronto finished 58-24 overall with a 26-15 record on the road a season ago. The Raptors averaged 25.4 assists per game on 42.2 made field goals last season.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

Clippers Injuries: Paul George: out (right shoulder).

Raptors Injuries: Patrick McCaw: out (knee), Kyle Lowry: out (left thumb), Serge Ibaka: out (right ankle).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

