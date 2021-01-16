Indiana went 28-19 in Eastern Conference action and 20-17 on the road a season ago. The Pacers averaged 109.4 points per game while allowing opponents to score 107.5 last season.
The teams match up Sunday for the first time this season.
INJURIES: Clippers: Lou Williams: out (hip), Patrick Beverley: out (personal).
Pacers: TJ Warren: out (foot), Jalen Lecque Jr.: day to day (ankle), Brian Bowen II: day to day (groin), Goga Bitadze: day to day (right ankle), Jeremy Lamb: out (knee).
