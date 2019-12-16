The Lakers are 14-1 on the road. Los Angeles is 20-3 when scoring 100 or more points.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Doug McDermott leads the Pacers averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers and scoring 9.5 points per game while shooting 47.6 percent from beyond the arc. T.J. Warren has averaged 18.4 points and 3.5 rebounds while shooting 48.3 percent over the last 10 games for Indiana.

LeBron James leads the Lakers averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers while scoring 26.1 points per game and shooting 36.5 percent from beyond the arc. Anthony Davis is shooting 54.2 percent and has averaged 31 points over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lakers: 9-1, averaging 115.3 points, 47.2 rebounds, 25.5 assists, 9.6 steals and 6.5 blocks per game while shooting 49.4 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105 points on 42.6 percent shooting.

Pacers: 7-3, averaging 108.8 points, 42 rebounds, 24.2 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.9 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105 points on 43.2 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Pacers: JaKarr Sampson: out (back), Victor Oladipo: out (quad).

Lakers: Kyle Kuzma: out (left ankle), DeMarcus Cousins: out (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

