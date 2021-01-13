Los Angeles finished 52-19 overall and 36-10 in Western Conference action during the 2019-20 season. The Lakers averaged 8.6 steals, 6.6 blocks and 15.2 turnovers per game last season.
The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.
INJURIES: Thunder: Ty Jerome: out (left ankle), Trevor Ariza: out (personal).
Lakers: Wesley Matthews: out (achilles), LeBron James: day to day (ankle), Anthony Davis: day to day (toe), Kostas Antetokounmpo: out (knee), Jared Dudley: out (calf).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
© 2021 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.