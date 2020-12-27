Minnesota finished 19-45 overall and 9-30 in Western Conference games a season ago. The Timberwolves averaged 113.3 points per game last season, 19.1 on free throws and 40 from deep.
The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.
INJURIES: Lakers: LeBron James: day to day (left ankle), Anthony Davis: day to day (right calf).
Timberwolves: Jaylen Nowell: out (left calf).
