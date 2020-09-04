Denver Nuggets (46-27, third in the Western Conference during the regular season) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (49-23, second in the Western Conference during the regular season)

Lake Buena Vista, Florida; Saturday, 9 p.m. EDT

WESTERN CONFERENCE SECOND ROUND: Los Angeles leads series 1-0

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Clippers take on the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference second round with a 1-0 lead in the series. The Clippers won the last meeting 120-97. Kawhi Leonard scored 29 points to lead Los Angeles to the win and Nikola Jokic totaled 15 points in defeat for Denver.

The Clippers are 32-16 in conference matchups. Los Angeles has a 27-10 record against opponents below .500.

The Nuggets are 29-16 in conference matchups. Denver is 29-9 when outrebounding opponents and averages 44.1 rebounds per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Leonard is averaging 27.1 points, seven rebounds, 4.9 assists and 1.8 steals for the Clippers. Paul George is averaging 15.7 points and 5.2 rebounds while shooting 29.9% over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Jokic has shot 52.8% and is averaging 19.9 points for the Nuggets. Jamal Murray is averaging 25.4 points and 5.7 assists over the last 10 games for Denver.

DURING THE PLAYOFFS: Clippers: Averaging 125.7 points, 46.1 rebounds, 21.4 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 51.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.1 points on 46.6% shooting.

Nuggets: Averaging 108.4 points, 41.8 rebounds, 21.9 assists, 5.4 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.3 points on 49.8% shooting.

INJURIES: Clippers: None listed.

Nuggets: Vlatko Cancar: out (foot), Will Barton: out (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.