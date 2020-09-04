The Clippers are 32-16 in conference matchups. Los Angeles has a 27-10 record against opponents below .500.
The Nuggets are 29-16 in conference matchups. Denver is 29-9 when outrebounding opponents and averages 44.1 rebounds per game.
TOP PERFORMERS: Leonard is averaging 27.1 points, seven rebounds, 4.9 assists and 1.8 steals for the Clippers. Paul George is averaging 15.7 points and 5.2 rebounds while shooting 29.9% over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.
Jokic has shot 52.8% and is averaging 19.9 points for the Nuggets. Jamal Murray is averaging 25.4 points and 5.7 assists over the last 10 games for Denver.
DURING THE PLAYOFFS: Clippers: Averaging 125.7 points, 46.1 rebounds, 21.4 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 51.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.1 points on 46.6% shooting.
Nuggets: Averaging 108.4 points, 41.8 rebounds, 21.9 assists, 5.4 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.3 points on 49.8% shooting.
INJURIES: Clippers: None listed.
Nuggets: Vlatko Cancar: out (foot), Will Barton: out (knee).
