Los Angeles went 52-19 overall and 36-10 in Western Conference action during the 2019-20 season. The Lakers gave up 107.6 points per game while committing 20.7 fouls last season.
Houston and Los Angeles square off for the second time this season. The Lakers won the last meeting 120-102 on Jan. 10. Anthony Davis led Los Angeles to the victory with 27 points and three blocks.
INJURIES: Rockets: Brodric Thomas: out (ankle), Danuel House: out (back), Chris Clemons: out for season (achilles).
Lakers: Wesley Matthews: out (achilles), Jared Dudley: out (calf).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
© 2021 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.