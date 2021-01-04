Los Angeles finished 52-19 overall and 36-10 in Western Conference games during the 2019-20 season. The Lakers averaged 113.4 points per game last season, 17.8 on free throws and 33 from 3-point range.
Memphis and Los Angeles play for the second time this season. The Lakers won the last meeting 108-94 on Jan. 3. LeBron James led the way with 22 points.
INJURIES: Grizzlies: Jontay Porter: out (knee), Killian Tillie: out (hamstring), Jaren Jackson Jr.: out (knee), Ja Morant: out (ankle), Justise Winslow: out (hip).
Lakers: Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: out (left ankle), Alex Caruso: out (health and safety protocols).
