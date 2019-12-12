The Clippers are 11-5 in conference play. Los Angeles is fourth in the Western Conference scoring 115 points per game and shooting 45.6 percent.

The Timberwolves and Clippers match up Friday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Karl-Anthony Towns leads the Timberwolves with 3.5 made 3-pointers and averages 25.9 points while shooting 41.4 percent from beyond the arc. Robert Covington is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers and 10.7 points over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

Montrezl Harrell leads the Clippers with 7.8 rebounds and averages 18.7 points. Paul George has averaged 21.6 points and 6.1 rebounds while shooting 40.6 percent over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Clippers: 8-2, averaging 118.1 points, 50.4 rebounds, 24.2 assists, eight steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.8 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.5 points on 42.4 percent shooting.

Timberwolves: 2-8, averaging 112.9 points, 46.1 rebounds, 22.3 assists, 6.1 steals and 6.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.6 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.6 points on 47.2 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Timberwolves: Keita Bates-Diop: day to day (illness), Jake Layman: day to day (toe).

Clippers: Landry Shamet: day to day (ankle), Rodney McGruder: day to day (hamstring), JaMychal Green: day to day (tailbone), Patrick Beverley: out (concussion).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

