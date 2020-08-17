BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Lakers take on the Portland Trail Blazers in game one of the Western Conference first round. Los Angeles went 2-1 against Portland during the regular season.

The Lakers are 36-10 against conference opponents. Los Angeles ranks ninth in the league with 45.7 rebounds led by Anthony Davis averaging 9.3.

The Trail Blazers have gone 20-27 against Western Conference opponents. Portland ranks seventh in the Western Conference with 35.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Hassan Whiteside averaging 9.7.

TOP PERFORMERS: LeBron James is averaging 25.3 points and 7.8 rebounds for the Lakers. Danny Green is averaging 5.2 points over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Damian Lillard is averaging 30 points and eight assists for the Trail Blazers. CJ McCollum is averaging 20.2 points, 5.3 rebounds and 5.2 assists over the last 10 games for Portland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lakers: 4-6, averaging 106.5 points, 43.1 rebounds, 21.9 assists, 8.6 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.4 points on 46.4% shooting.

Trail Blazers: 7-3, averaging 124 points, 43.9 rebounds, 23.4 assists, 8.2 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 121.5 points on 48.5% shooting.

INJURIES: Lakers: Anthony Davis: day to day (knee), Kyle Kuzma: day to day (undisclosed), Rajon Rondo: out (thumb), Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: day to day (ankle), Alex Caruso: day to day (neck).

Trail Blazers: Nassir Little: day to day (dehydration), Zach Collins: day to day (ankle).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.